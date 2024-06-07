Parental affection

Lakshmana asks Sumantra to tell Dasaratha that his son Lakshmana does not respect him. Rama is everything to him — brother, father and all relatives. Dasaratha is relieved to hear this, said Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse. He feels that of his four sons Lakshmana is the best. Dasaratha’s favourite son is Rama. Naturally, anyone who cares for Rama becomes dear to him. Rama reciprocates Lakshmana’s affection. After Dasaratha’s death, Rama says that he does not feel he has lost his father, for in Lakshmana He sees a caring parent. Sumitra’s words to Lakshmana match his mood and desire. She tells Lakshmana that he should go happily to the forest. She urges him to look upon Sita as his mother. Rama must be seen as his father. So, both Dasaratha and Sumitra wanted Lakshmana to see everyone in Rama. And this is as it should be, for is not the Lord the parent of everyone in this world? Arjuna is stunned when the Lord shows him His Viswaroopa. Who is equal to Krishna, he asks. In the next sloka, Arjuna regrets the way he took liberties with Krishna. A parent forgives his child for its mistakes. Likewise, Arjuna wants Krishna to forgive him.

Arjuna had treated Him like an ordinary playmate. He had ordered Krishna around. It is only now that he knows that Krishna has no beginning or end. Arjuna prays that Krishna being the parent of the whole world must look upon his mistakes kindly, and forgive him.