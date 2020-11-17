Pandavas’ messenger

17 November 2020 21:17 IST

Sita is worried about how the monkey army will reach Lanka, for how can they cross the ocean? Only Garuda, Vayu —the wind god — and Hanuman are capable of crossing the ocean, She says. Hanuman very humbly says, “ I am the least significant in Sugriva’s army, and if I could cross the ocean, then the rest of the army can easily do the same.” Hanuman says the very fact that he is sent as a messenger shows his insignificance, for the mighty are not sent on such errands.

The incident is indicative of Hanuman’s way with words, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. What he tells Sita is not strictly the truth, for none of the monkeys can accomplish what he has. And yet, what is needed here is for him to drive away Sita’s fears. Had he not given her this answer, she would have been depressed again. Hanuman’s humility is evident in the manner in which he refers to himself as being inferior to the rest of the army, for which reason he has been sent as a messenger.

While Hanuman thus plays an important role in the Ramayana, the other Itihasa, Mahabharata, has the Supreme One being a messenger. Lord Krishna volunteered to be a messenger of the Pandavas. For the Paramatma to be a messenger seems unbelievable. Why would One who is unsurpassed in power be someone’s messenger? His Paratva (Supremacy) is like an elephant in a rage. The goad that can control this elephant is His sauseelya. It is this sauseelya that prompts Him to be a messenger of the Pandavas. He is close to His devotees and does not hesitate to do anything for their sake. That is why Mundakopanishad describes Him as Paraavara. Para means the most superior One; avara means the most inferior. He is at once the Supreme One and the One who assumes any role for the sake of His devotees.

