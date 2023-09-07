HamberMenu
Pancharatra Jayanti

September 07, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST

It is sometimes asked why Krishna’s birth is celebrated with vrath on two different days by devotees. It is based on certain calculations, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

Saivites observe Gokulashtami on the Krishna Paksha ashtami of the shravana month. Vaishnavaites observe Pancharatra Jayanthi on the day on which Krishna Paksha Ashtami and the Tamil star Rohini come together during sunrise in the Tamil month of Avani. If that does not happen in a certain year, they observe the vrath on the day Krishna Paksha Navami and Rohini star come together at sunrise in the month of Avani. There are also other ways by which the auspicious day is selected by different sects of Vaishnavites.

Whatever be the day, Krishna’s avatar is celebrated by first observing fast and performing puja at midnight. People who observe the fast will receive manifold blessings. The Bhagavatham narrates the birth of Krishna, the recital or reading of which is extremely beneficial. The Purana says, ”Now came the most auspicious and favourable time when the star Rohini was in the ascendant and all other stars and planets were in a beneficial disposition, peaceful silence reigned in all the quarters. At such a time, in the pitch darkness of midnight, Mahavishnu, the resident in the hearts of all, was born of the divinely beautiful Devaki... Lotus-eyed, four-armed, sporting the conch, mace and other weapons, with the luminous Srivatsa mark on the chest and the shining Kaustubha on the neck. Realising the child to be none other than the Supreme Being, Vasudeva, with his intellect purified and mind free from fear, prostrated before Him who was illuminating the whole room with His divine lustre.”

