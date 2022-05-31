Lord Narayana is praised through His many names, but two of them stand out in significance, elaborated V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. The two names are Padmanabha and Damodara. Padmanabha indicates His Supremacy. His archa form as Padmanabha, in the Thiruvananthapuram temple, proclaims His superiority. The presence of Brahma in the lotus in His navel shows the Lord’s primacy. The reclining Lord’s hand rests on the head of Siva, again showing the Lord’s Supremacy.

Narayana Bhattadri’s verses come to mind here. Bhattadri describes the killing of Vrikasura. Vrikasura did severe penance and obtained a boon from Siva. The moment Vrikasura placed his hand on a person’s head, the latter would die. Vrikasura wanted to test the efficacy of this boon on Siva himself. Lord Narayana came to the rescue of Siva. He suggested that Vrikasura put his hand on his own head, which the asura did and died. Bhattadri, after describing this incident, says that the Lord is the refuge of Siva too. So the name Padmnabaha shows us that He is the Supreme One. He is also Damodara, a name acquired by Him in His Krishna avatara. To punish the naughty Krishna, Yasoda tied Him to a mortar. Because He was tied by a rope, He became Damodara. It is a name that shows His saulabhya.

When we worship Him, we need to be aware of both His Paratva and His saulabhya. If not for His saulabhya, we would be scared to approach Him. The Upanishads refer to the Supreme One as Paraavara. Para means superior. Avara means something of little value. Avara indicates that He is simple and accessible to His devotees, despite being the Paramatma. In the fourth pasuram of Thiruppavai, Andal uses the name Padmanabha and in the next, she uses the name Damodara, to show us that the two names must be chanted together.