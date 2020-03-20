Overwhelmed by the world

20 March 2020 00:08 IST

All beings are overwhelmed by the appearance of the world that appeals to them in many ways. Early in life, the tendency to yield to individual likes and dislikes takes root to such an extent that many have no time to contemplate other issues. The Gita states that this engagement with raga and dvesha builds continuous stress in one’s life, and keeps one away from enjoying the benefits of peace of mind which is each one’s entitlement. In a discourse, Swami Nirviseshananda drew attention to the fact that it should be understood that detaching from likes and dislikes is not going to confer anything like eternal happiness in this world. But when one does not cling to what he likes and does not hate what he dislikes, he can gradually gain the freedom to enjoy stress free life.

One may think that marrying the partner of one’s choice or getting established in a reputed workplace is the greatest attainment. At best domestic harmony may prevail or one may earn an attractive salary or gain name or fame from his vocation. Still, one continues to live in this same world, with the same set of senses that tend to seek the sense objects. For neither the work one does, nor the world around can confer happiness.

Abiding by this truth at all times and by learning to ignore the pull of the senses, if one does what is expected of him with full courage, he is sure to find tremendous mental relief. He continues to put his best effort and not merely for selfish gain. When one depends on an internal law and guidance, there is inner harmony derived from his dedication to work but detachment from the fruits of his efforts. The Gita advises people to rise above likes and dislikes and not be a slave to the senses and instead try to pursue atma jnana.

