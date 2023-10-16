HamberMenu
Overcoming inner demons

October 16, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST

The nine nights of Navaratri are the time to look inward, fight the latent adharma in us by not just taking a cue from Ambal, who vanquishes evil during this period, but also to seek Her blessings, Suchithra Balasubramanian said in a discourse.

The days of preluding Navaratri prepare one for searing introspection as the entire month of Purattasi is vibrant with bhakti. Devotees focus on Govindha and voluntarily follow austerities, especially on Saturdays. Navaratri is the crowning jewel — it is the pathway to free oneself of evil. Praying to Ambal will empower one to attain that goal.

Traditionally, the first three days are given to Durga, the Dukkha Nivarini; next three are for Lakshmi, the one who showers wealth; and the last three days are dedicated to Saraswati, so that one may gain knowledge and achieve eminence in all arts and crafts.

Mahishasuramardhini, the vanquisher of evil is invoked on the tenth day, which is also celebrated as Vijaya Dasami, a day for victorious beginnings. It is recommended that verses in the Devi Bhagavatham and Lalitha Sahasranamam are chanted by all. The celebration of Navaratri is not complete without the setting up of ‘kolu’, which can be to any scale. The Kalasam, symbolising prosperity, occupies centre stage, and is surrounded by various idols and figurines. It is an auspicious and colourful festival, where women take the centre stage and felicitate each other by exchanging thamboolam.

Culturally, Navaratri is very important and highlights how one should live in society. There is no room for the egoistical ‘I’ in Sanatana Dharma. It is always about ‘us’, ‘we’. The inclusiveness is constantly reiterated by the phrase, ‘Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu’, wherein we pray for the well-being of all.

