Overcoming imposter syndrome

When Hanuman embarked on his mission to find Sita in Lanka, doubt clouded his mind. Cursed by powerful sages to forget his powers when they were most needed, he felt like an imposter facing the daunting task ahead. He thought crossing the ocean was beyond his capabilities. The weight of others’ expectations to inspire and lead left him questioning his abilities.

Similarly, we often find ourselves in the same shoes when confronting challenging tasks. Despite others believing in us, we fear we have fooled them and we are not as capable as they think. The line between expressing talent and appearing arrogant becomes blurred, pushing us to be overly humble, erasing our self-belief. Specially in our culture we are taught to not take credit for our success but take responsibility for our failures, leaving us feeling like imposters even when we have toiled hard to achieve our goals.

I remember clearing the civil services exam in my second attempt. However, I couldn’t pinpoint the exact changes that led to this outcome compared to my first attempt. Subsequently, I succeeded two more times, but the imposter feeling persisted. Taking responsibility for failures was natural, but claiming credit for success felt daunting, as it relied on factors beyond my control.

In this modern world, acknowledging our strengths and accomplishments becomes essential to bolster our self-belief. Surrounding ourselves with encouraging friends and well-wishers, like Jambavan, serves as a valuable reminder of our capabilities and achievements, propelling us to overcome difficulties just as Hanuman crossed the ocean in one leap.

Ravi Singh

