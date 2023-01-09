Oruthi maganai: the ultimate wealth

January 09, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 02:47 am IST

Andal’s Thiruppavais are a delight to the devotes of the Lord. It is the offering of Andal to the Lord to attain Him. Sung one pasuram a day adding a divine charm to the month of Margazhi, these offerings of Sri Andal are all unique due to devotion they evoke, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. “ Oruthi Magnai Piranthu”, sung on the 25th day of Margazhi, has a great significance as it captures the entire life of Lord Krishna, outlining the birth, the accomplishments, Rukmini’s wedding, Kuchelopakyanam, His many roles including that of charioteer to Arjuna and His divine discourse, the Bhagavad Gita.

Periazhvar showered the child Andal with great love and even as a child, instructed her about the Lord and his magnificence. To saints like him, these were not stories but events they lived through, transporting themselves back in time. Thus the threat of Kamsa wanting to kill any male child of his sister Devaki was very real. Fearing that a mere slip such as mentioning the Lord’s name or his birth star might alert Kamsa and put the divine child in danger, Periazhwar says, ‘ Athathin pathamnaal thondriya Achyutan’ without direct disclosure. Likewise, Andal also says, “ Oruthi maganai pirandhu, oruthi maganai valarndhu” (born to one woman and raised by another), without directly mentioning Devaki and Yashodha.

In this pasuram, Andal refers to thiruthakka selvam. What is she referring to? She is talking of the ultimate aishwaryam (wealth), which is bhakti. When Krishna offers all the earth’s wealth, the latter says if this wealth would render me egoistic and make me forget You, Krishna, I do not want that — I want only the permanent wealth of being with you.” Even to possess bhakti, one has to be blessed by the Lord, and to attain that, rendering Thiruppavai is a way in the right direction.