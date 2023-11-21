Ornament for the atma

November 21, 2023 03:59 am | Updated November 20, 2023 06:08 pm IST

Pillai Lokacharya’s Srivachana Bhushanam is so called because it is a collection of the sayings (vachanas) of Acharyas who were his predecessors, explained M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Manavala Mamunigal said this work was an ornament (bhushanam) for the jivatma. Calling himself a servitor of the Lord, Periyazhvar says he is like Selva Nambi.

Selva Nambi and his wife served food to every Vaishnava who visited them. Once, when they had no rice, Selva Nambi’s wife used the paddy seeds kept aside to be sown the next day, and cooked food for visiting Sri Vaishnavas. No one would do this, because if one used up paddy seeds, the fields would lie uncultivated for a whole season, and that would mean no food for the family. She told her husband that she had sown the seeds in the stomachs of Vishnu bhaktas and that the crops from these seeds would grow in Sri Vaikuntha. Periyazhvar refers to Selva Nambi as abhimana thungan. Abhimana means having a high opinion of oneself. But in the case of Selva Nambi, it was justified pride. It was sattvika ahamkara, pride that none could equal his service to Lord Narayana. Periyazhvar says Selva Nambi was flawless. Commentator Peria Vachan Pillai explained that this meant that Selva Nambi kept away from five kinds of people whose friendship would have led him down the wrong path.

Pillai Lokacharya tells us to keep away from these people. Since Pillai Lokacharya repeats Periyazhvar’s and Periavachan Pillai’s observations, Srivachana Bhushanam may be considered a collection of the words of previous Acharyas.

