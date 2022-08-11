August 11, 2022 19:31 IST

Mandodari, wife of Ravana, cried over her husband’s death. She observed that there was a time when Ravana had conquered his senses. As a result it became possible for him to conquer all the three worlds. But his senses were waiting for the right time to have their revenge, and when Ravana slackened his discipline, they came back and trapped him. Andal in Her Thiruppavai, verse 5, talks of our sins being burnt by our worship of Him. Here She uses the word pugutharuvaan. That means the sins waiting for us, sins we are yet to commit, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse. She says that worshipping Him gets rid of not only sins we have committed, but our devotion to Him will destroy the sins we are going to commit. This shows that sins are not easy to avoid, and have to be on guard against sins all the time.

When Ravana had conquered his senses, he was a powerful king, who was feared even by Indra. But his senses lay in wait, and made up for their defeat, by leading him down the wrong path. Ravana was being slowly destroyed by his arrogance and ego. It is said that people look for something to take away, when a house catches fire. Nampillai compares Ravana to a burning house, from which Vibhishana and Sita were looking for something useful! But what could they find? How could there be any good in Ravana? They looked for some corner of his heart, which was untouched by sin, where their advice would find acceptance. Ravana might have been burning in a fire of his own doing, but they thought that perhaps he could still be saved, if their appeal touched him. They looked hard for some soft spot in him, but found none. Ravana did not heed them and was destroyed completely, caught in the fire of desire and pride.