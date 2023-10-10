Offering prayers to ancestors 

October 10, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

Mahalayapaksha, falling in the Tamil month of Purattasi (Sept.-Oct.), is very divine. It is also called pitrupaksha. People offer special prayers to their ancestors and invoke their blessings. It is a means to repay our debts, Sri Parthasarathy Swamy said in a discourse about the correlation between Mahalayapaksha and Jyothishasastra. The planets Rahu and Kethu change their place during this fortnight of Mahalayapaksha.

The wind of our sinful deeds puts down the lamp of our comforts. We may incur sins in various ways, some known to us while others are unnoticed. A small treatment may be enough in case of a minor injury but a profound and severe one may require major surgery. The evil effects we confront bear relation to the sins committed. Of the various sins, those concerning our forefathers is considered precarious. Astrologically, we can identify with the readers of stars and seek remedial measures.

For our paternal ancestors, Rahu is the chieftain, and Kethu is for the maternal side. Our relationship is linked to the various planets.

Sages and rishis are called yogis because they dwell deep into meditating on God. Rahu is called Yogakaraka, who can influence and transform people. Worship of Rahu and Kethu will yield blessings of pithrudevathas and make us pious and devoted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While churning the milky ocean, Rahu and Kethu appeared in disguise to obtain the nectar. The Sun identified Rahu, and Kethu was spotted by the Moon, who prevented them from receiving the nectar. Hence, Rahu and Kethu are considered opposite to the Sun and Moon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.