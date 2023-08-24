August 24, 2023 04:09 am | Updated August 23, 2023 06:49 pm IST

Explaining Pillai Lokachariar’s Srivachana Bhushanam, M.A. Venkatakrishnan said ego and pride are the biggest obstacles in our path when we seek liberation. An important injunction to remember is that one should treat one’s atma as one’s enemy! What does this mean? A man will not want his enemy to get anything he desires. In the same way, when it comes to worldly desires, he should hope that his atma should not enjoy any of the worldly things he desires. There is a story in the Mahabharata about a man who was chased by a tiger. As he kept running from the tiger, he fell into an abandoned well. Luckily for him, there was a bush to hold on to. So he did not fall into the well, at the bottom of which were snakes. A rat was gnawing at the branch he was holding, so that his fall into the well was certain. He could not go out, as the tiger was outside. At this time, a few drops of honey dripped from a beehive in a tree near the well. The man, whose life was in danger, turned his head, put out his tongue and enjoyed the sweetness of the honey that dropped on to his tongue. Such is our nature, for we are anxious to make the most of the pleasures of life. Instead of thinking of ways to exit the samsaric cycle, we are busy enjoying life.

Association with those who mislead us will result in more births for us, and they should be seen as snakes. True Vaishnavas, who lead us on the right path, are the ones we should befriend. Seeing Lord Narayana is like seeing one’s father. Seeing an Acharya is like seeing food. Seeing sishyas is like seeing someone dear to us. To get desirable qualities, we need to find an Acharya, who will make us realise how temporary pleasures are in this life, and what dangers await us if we are not liberated.

