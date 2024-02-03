GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing but the truth

February 03, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST

A grantha should set forth at the beginning what its main focus is. This is called vishaya. How is the grantha going to benefit those who read it has also to be told. This is prayojana. Who is the adhikari, or the one qualified to expound on the text has also to be mentioned. Sambandha, which is the connection between vishaya, prayojana and adhikari, must also be specified.

Srimad Bhagavatam begins with three mangala slokas, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. Here the vishaya – that is the main theme of the work – is given as dharma. Vyasa was the author of the work, and it came to us through his son Suka. Vyasa tells us about dharma in this work. There are two kinds of dharma – siddha dharma and sadhya dharma. Siddha dharma is the Supreme One, Lord Narayana. Kathopanishad says that one may be a scholar, or a devotee, but it is Divine will that determines what we should receive. To attain moksha He is the means. Sadhya dharma refers to the means we use to reach Him, like bhakti yoga or Saranagati. Srimad Bhagavatam gives us more peace of mind than the study of Vedanta. It talks about the dharma of virtuous people, whose hearts are pure (nirmatsaraanaam). They are free from pride. Bhagavatam speaks nothing but the truth and adheres to facts (vaasthavam).

The Lord is not just the goal, but the means to attain that goal, and Srimad Bhagavatam shows us this.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.