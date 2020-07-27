None His equal

The name Viratah in the Vishnu Sahasranama is in praise of Rama’s detachment, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Even the prospect of ruling Ayodhya did not lead to any change in emotion in Rama. And when He was asked to leave for the forest, again He was unemotional. The name Maargah in the Sahasranama means that Rama is one who is sought after. Rama is Neyah, says the Sahasranama, which means He is controlled. But Rama has such valour and strength, that none can conquer Him. That being the case, how can it be said that He can be controlled? The answer to this question is that yes, He can be controlled, but only by His devotees. Those who bear no love for Him have no hold over Him. He is Nayah, because everyone is drawn towards Him. Rama is Anayah, which means He cannot be carried away. Although He willingly allows His devotees to control Him, the same is not true in the case of those who are opposed to Him.

In the battlefield, Lakshmana is hit by the weapon known as Sakthi. Ravana tries to carry away Lakshmana, but is unable to do so. The asura, who lifted mountains with ease, could not lift Lakshmana. But Hanuman could easily lift him, as if he was as light as a flower garland. When Ravana could not even lift Lakshmana, could he have lifted Rama? But the same Lakshmana is lifted by Hanuman, because he was a devotee of Rama. Rama is praised as Virah. Vaishnava Acharya Vedanta Desika wrote an entire work celebrating Rama — the brave warrior. He gave the work the title Mahaveera Vaibhavam, although it is popularly known as Raghuveera Gadyam. Rama is Saktimataam Sreshtah — he is the best among the powerful. There is none superior to Him in strength or courage. He is unbeatable on the battlefield.