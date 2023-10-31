HamberMenu
No stress in bhakti towards God 

October 31, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST

In our day-to-day lives, we come across the phenomenon of stress in all spheres. People at work feel stressed due to heavy burden. If there is attrition in the job, the stress gets escalated. At home, stress may develop due to various reasons. It creates a kind of depression in the mind and affects a person’s health. Some may even ponder why God should give us problems and not end the cycle with this birth. But He only knows better. The best way to get rid of it is to practise devotion. Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that there can be no stress in the development of bhakti towards God.

The feeling a person develops by practising devotion is unique, extraordinary, and indescribable. In bhakti, there is no change, no retirement, and no being thrown out, unlike in jobs. It yields all mental peace and tranquillity. God alone is the chief whom we serve. There can be no stress when we do a job we most cherish, and bhakti is an excellent activity. Many acharyas had followed it and shown to us. 

Bhakti transcends all the time barriers. We can chant the names of God and divine slokas at any time. By single-minded devotion characterised by intensity, a person can be free from the stressful world and derive happiness through His blessings.

