No partiality here

07 December 2021 03:53 IST

Is there not a sense of bias in the Lord's dealing with the asuras and the celestial beings, though He is held to be a 'suhruth' to all beings right from Brahma to the smallest ant? The Bhagavata Purana clarifies this lurking doubt and shows through its many narratives that the Lord is Absolute and always impartial, and that whatever He does is for the good of the beings and that He is never harmful, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

All beings are born of Him and the entire creation is driven by Kala, Time, Karma and the time for domination of the three guans, satva, rajas and tamas. As a result, differences of all kinds coexist, and each one's progress is rewarded according to individual merit. If, say, only a couple of students among a class of forty are able to score centum, can it be said that the examiner is partial to the top scorers? The warmth from the fire lighted in the cold season to keep oneself warm will be felt only by those who are in its vicinity and not by those away from it.

Likewise, by merely standing under the Kalpavriksha tree, one's desires will not be granted unless he makes them specific. One has to approach God and seek His help if one desires His protection.

In Prahlada's prayer to Narasimha, he rightly points out that the asuras had their rule over the celestial beings, including Brahma, for a long spell. Even though His help was sought and He alone had the power to quell all this, He abided by the dictates of time and karma. He waited for the time to be ripe and then intervened. In the Gita, He proclaims that He has no enemies and no friends; but to those who approach Him with love and devotion, He is always very much with them.