No fear of death

Vallalar, because of his jnana, knew that anyone who had sought refuge at Muruga’s feet would be saved from the cycle of births and deaths, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Vallalar says that he is not afraid of rebirth, because Brahma would not dare give another birth to a devotee of Muruga. Nor does he fear Yama. As for Brahma, he will not trouble Muruga’s devotees, for he will remember how he (Brahma) was once imprisoned by Muruga. Yama will remember how Lord Siva kicked him once and saved Markandeya.

Sage Mrikandu had no children, and prayed to Lord Siva. Siva granted him the boon, but with a condition. He said that Mrikandu had a choice. He could either have a son who would live long, but would be wicked. Or he could have a son with sterling character, but who would live only for sixteen years. The sage and his wife chose the latter option. A son was born to them and he was named Markandeya. As the Lord had promised, the boy was everything that could be desired in a son. The boy worshipped Lord Siva every day. When he was sixteen, his parents told him about the Lord’s words. But upon hearing that his days were numbered, Markandeya consoled his parents and said, he was confident that the Lord would save him from death.

He worshipped the Lord with vilva leaves and Yama was unable to take Markandeya’s life because he was holding on tightly to the linga. Yama threw his rope to pull Markandeya away from the linga, for the linga was protecting him. In the process, the rope went round the linga too. When Yama pulled the rope, Siva emerged from the linga and kicked Yama away. So Vallalar says that Yama would not have forgotten this kick, and will, therefore, not disturb devotees.