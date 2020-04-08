In Srimad Bhagavatam, King Nimi asks Avirhotra, a yogisvara, to explain nishkamya karma, said P.T. Seshadri in a discourse. Avirhotra replies that the Sastras divided karmas into three categories. One is karma — this includes duties prescribed by the Sastras, which one must necessarily perform. The second category detailed by Avirhotra is akarma, that is failure to perform what one should. The third division is vikarma, that is doing that which is forbidden by the Sastras.

Even scholarly persons get confused about these three divisions and do not know which action falls into which category, says Avirhotra. This is because the Vedas do not tell you anything directly. You have to infer the correct meaning. The Vedas are like a sugar-coated pill, which is sweet on the outside, but inside is the medicine. The sweetness of the coating makes us swallow the medicine. So, the Vedas lead us to the right path in an indirect manner. They prescribe duties to eventually release us from karma. Doing deeds and not bothering about the results is nishkamya karma.

Nimi asks how this can be, when the Sastras themselves say that the performance of certain duties will fetch certain results. Avirhotra replies that this is to motivate people to do what is enjoined on them. But only a man who has no expectation about the results of his actions will attain moksha. Those who want to get rid of ajnana must worship according to Vedic and Agamic rules. One must identify an archa murthi and get deeply involved in worship of this murthi. He must sit before that murthi, and do pranayama and bhuta suddhi. He must recite mantras. He must offer water for washing the deity’s feet, for washing His mouth and for His bath. He must offer garments and flowers, and food.