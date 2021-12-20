Nishkama karma and bhakti

In spiritual parlance, the commitment to work for work’s sake, that is, prioritising one’s duties over all else is known as Nishkama karma while devotion to God for His sake alone with no other desire, is known as Nishkama bhakti.

In this context, it is interesting to note that Adi Sankara has stressed in his teachings that even the desire for moksha is only secondary against the superior value of nishkama karma, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

In a somewhat similar strain, the Bhagavata Purana highlights nishkama bhakti as a greater goal than mukti. To serve at the feet of the Lord and also to serve and worship His devotees is equal to the bliss of Moksha, says Prahlada in his prayer to Lord Narasimha after the killing of Hiranyakasipu. This confluence of bhagavat bhakti, bhagavata bhakti, and nishkama bhakti is the hallmark of true devotion. The terrible form as Narasimha that has kept everyone from Brahma onwards in fear does not frighten the child who is only aware of the Lord’s boundless compassion. But Prahlada has another great fear which he wants the Lord to remove. He is afraid to be churned and crushed repeatedly in the wheel of samsara and seeks to be relieved from it.

His words of wisdom continue to guide people caught in samsara. The Lord’s grace is greater to anything else in this entire creation. The Lord is the only ally and protector to every jiva though it may appear that parents, medicines and wealth are important in this world. His words make us see our foolishness in getting entangled in samsara. We know this and also know that the body is a storehouse of virus and diseases of all kinds. Though aware that in reality the passing pleasures of this world are only a mirage, we easily tend to get carried away by them.