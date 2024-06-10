GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine ways to reach God

Published - June 10, 2024 05:06 am IST

There are nine simple ways by which one can reach God. In Srimad Bhagavatam, Prahlada brilliantly discourses to his father Hiranyakasipu expanding on the categories. These are Shravanam, Kirtanam, Smaranam, Padhasevanam, Archanam, Vandanam, Dasyam, Sakyam and Atmanivedhanam, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse.

Shravanam denotes the willingness to listen to God’s history with complete attention, like King Parikshit, who listened to Suka’s discourse on Bhagavatam with unwavering mind for seven days. Suka himself is an example of Kirtanam. He was always on the move and stayed on for seven days to discourse to Parikshit.

Smaranam, which is total, unflinching faith held in one’s heart, regardless of challenges to the same is best exemplified by Prahlada, whose devotion saw Perumal take avatar as Nrisimha, in order to uphold his devotee’s faith. Mahalakshmi shows us the path of Padhasevanam as She is ever at the Lord’s feet in Srivaikuntam. Archanam, making offerings to the Lord is simple. Anything offered with bhakti is enough. When a devotee said I have nothing to offer, Lord said, “Don’t worry. Come to my sanctum sanctorum, think of me with devotion and the tears that flow from your eyes in ecstasy is offering enough for me.”

When Akroora arrived at Brindavan, he noticed the footprints of Krishna’s feet on the Yamuna river bank, and unwilling to sully the holy ground with his feet, he chose to lie down and roll all the way to Brindavanam. This exemplifies Vandanam. Archanam proved by Brigu Maharshi who wanted to offer his body, as one would a lotus. Dasyam and Sakhyam are exemplified by Anjaneya and Arjuna who have gained their special status. Atmanivedhanam or submitting one’s atma to Bhagawan is best exemplified by Mahabali Chakravarti, who submitted his head for Vamana’s third step.

Any of these ways and means have been made by God in order to uplift ourselves.

