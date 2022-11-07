Nine steps of devotion

Often, people seek peace of mind and a trouble-free life. Eons ago, people undertook yagnas and other elaborate rituals to attain the same. In Kali Yuga, devotion is the most practical way of realising God. Unless one follows the nine-fold path, as laid out by scriptures such as the Bhagavatha Purana, one cannot develop devotion, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

The nine steps are fairly easy to follow. The starting point is shravana or listening to good things. In Tamil there is a proverb, ‘ Katralin kettrale nanru’ (listening to good things is better than reading about it). Even as a babe in his mother’s womb, Prahlada was blessed to hear discourses on dharma, righteousness and the import of good over evil. This helped him stay steadfast and show his father Hiranyakasipu that evil will be vanquished. The next step is Kirtana. One does not have to be a trained musician to praise God. Mere chanting is also enough. The third step is smaranam or thinking of God as done by the Gopikas in Brindavan. They always greeted each other thus: ‘Krishna, how are you? ‘Krishna, do you want curd?’

Pada seva, the next step is best exemplified by none other than Goddess Mahalakshmi, who is always seated at Vishnu’s feet. Archana or uttering God’s many names, anywhere, even in the midst of travel, is the next step in the right direction. Vandanam or prostrating at the feet of the Lord, like Akroora, gets a devotee a step closer to God. Dasyam is another step that one has to climb. This is nothing but staying in the service of God, as shown by Hanuman. One should also befriend God — Sakhyam is personified by Arjuna and Kuchela’s relationship with Krishna. Lastly, atma nivedhanam, or offering oneself in total surrender, is the final step in realising God. Bali Chakravarthi is the best exponent of this margam.