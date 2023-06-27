Nine-day Jagannath yatra

June 27, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST

The Jagannath rath yatra which commences on sukla pakshami concludes after nine days. A darshan of the deities, Jagannath-Krishna, Balarama and Subhadra from Gundicha to the Jagannath temple, is considered a high point of a devotee’s life as they consider it an affirmation that Krishna takes care of those who repose faith in Him. The nine-day yatra lends itself to nuanced reading of our scriptures. In fact, the sight of the three chariots, moving in a somewhat zigzag fashion is due to the fact that Balarama takes up the position of the guardian of Krishna, the Protector. When Krishna went to fetch Rukmini, Balarama, anticipating trouble, was on the spot with warriors, to repel any attack on the couple, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

The Bhagavatham says that Arjuna wanted to marry Subhadra, but Balarama was keen that she marry Duryodhana. As a wrestling tutor, Balarama found a star student in Duryodhana and was impressed by his prowess in the sport, which blinded him to his other faults. A resolute Arjuna arrived in Dwaraka in the guise of a sage and took up a position at the city gates. The all-knowing Krishna convinced Balarama to send the maiden Subhadra to wait upon him as his servitor, a common practice of the times. Krishna then arranged for Balarama and others including Himself, to be away on an island, setting the stage for Arjuna’a flight with Subhadra. Krishna also warned Arjuna against driving the chariot on which the two were fleeing. Subhadra, being an expert charioteer, dodged all challenges and arrived with Arjuna, safe in Hastinapur.