Navarasa in the Ramayana

Published - August 05, 2024 04:50 am IST

Sage Valmiki was the first to introduce poetical format, hence he is called Aadhikavi and his work Ramayana is called Aadhi Kavya. A Kavya should contain Navarasas — nine types of emotions and the sage had perfectly quoted them.

Sri Kesava Vajapaya Swamy said in a discourse how Valmiki had described the nine emotional qualities through a sloka. “Shringaram Kshithi Nandhini Viharane, Veeram Dhanur Bhanjane, Karunyam Bali Bhojane, Athbutha Rasam Giri Sthapane, Hasyam Surpana Muke, Bayavaha Bheebhitsyamanya Mukhe, Roudram Ravana Mardhane, Munijane Shantham Vapu: Pathuna:”.

Shringram — Love and affection: Sri Rama and Sri Sita were affectionate with each other.

Veera — Valour and heroism: breaking the bow (Sivadhanus) like an elephant calf playing with sugarcane grass.

Karuna — Mercy: extending compassion to Kakasura and letting him go with a small punishment who deserved to be slayed (vadharhamapi Kakusta: Krupaya parya palayath)

Atbhutham — Wonder/surprise: construction of the Sethu bridge with the help of monkey legions.

Hasya — Humour/laughter: maiming and mutilating Surpanaka’s nose.

Lajja — Shyness: when Sri Rama happened to see other women, he used to feel shy and bend down.

Roudra — Anger: Sri Rama was furious with Ravana until killing him.

Shantham — Politeness/Tranquillity: upon seeing Maharishis, Sri Rama used to be calm and polite.

Bhaya — Fear: Sri Rama was not afraid of anyone and hence it was omitted to be mentioned.

Poet Kalidasa says Valmiki had crossed the ocean of Ramayana in a big vessel whereas he tried with the help of a small raft. Equally Tamil poet Kambar also says that the work of Valmiki was enormous whereas he tried to present the Ramayana simply and lucidly.

