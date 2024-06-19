Nathamuni, the saviour

Nathamuni is credited with saving the Vaishnavite sampradaya from extinction and bringing to the Tamil-speaking world the works of Azhwars, who distilled the essence of the Vedas (in Sanskrit) and offered them in Tamil through their verses. Just as Bhageeratha undertook penance to bring the Ganga to earth, so too did Nathamuni take it upon himself to search and codify the songs of the Azhwars. Prevalent in oral form, and there being no records, they were in disuse and forgotten. If devotees across the world are able to stand in the sannidhi of Rangananthaswamy in Srirangam and hum the famous verse, Pachai ma malai pol meni, it is solely due to the efforts of Nathamuni, said Tirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh.

Born in present-day Kattumannar Koil in the Tamil month of Ani, Nathamuni is said to have been sent to earth with the express purpose of bringing forth the works of the Azhwars to all. During his visit to Sarangapani temple in Kumbakonam, Nathamuni heard the priests chanting ‘Aravamudhe’ from Tiruvaimozhi. The ten verses held the clue that they were ten of a thousand. None knew of the fate of the other 990. Picking up another clue from the same verse, about a Sadagopan, he travelled to Alwarthirunagari, where the author Nammazhwar (also known as Sadagopan) had resided. Here too no records existed, but seeking Nammazhwar’s grace, Nathamuni chanted Madhura Kavi Azhwar’s ten-verse composition on Nammazhwar, ‘Kanninun Sirithambu’ 12,000 times. The great acharya appeared before him and offered Nathamuni all 4,000 verses rendered by the 12 Azhwars, now available as Nalayira Divya Prabhandam. Nathamuni also proved the efficacy of chanting in Tamil (as against the practice of doing so only in Sanskrit) and attaining siddhi.

