Narrator and listener

26 January 2021 21:41 IST

Something that is narrated has value, depending upon who the narrator is. The Bhagavad Gita is studied by many, because it was told by Lord Krishna. But the Gita is difficult to understand, and so an even greater enthusiasm is shown by people, when they study the works of the Azhvars. Azhvars gave us the essence of all sacred scriptures. The Vamana avatara merits attention because it is told by one who gave up everything. Sage Suka told Parikshit about this avatara. What is significant here is that the listener too was worthy of respect. Parikshit, with death fast approaching, chose to hear about the Lord. When he knew he was going to die, he at once gave the throne to his son and went to the banks of the Ganges. Giving up all the comforts of palace life is not easy. But to Parikshit it came easily. Suka is said to be an even greater jnani than his father Vyasa. He too was totally detached from worldly attractions. So Suka the speaker and Parikshit the listener were known for their vairagya, said Kidambi Narayanan, in a discourse.

Talking of the Supreme One’s avatara is important, because of the very meaning of the word avatara. It means to descend, indicating that the Lord moved from a higher position to a lower one.

Even a samsari takes pride in many things, but mostly his pride centres around his wealth, his education or his family. None of these lasts forever. He may forget what he has studied. He may lose his wealth, and his family is his only in this birth. In fact, even wealth and education are limited to this birth, for who knows what his status will be in the next birth? And yet, we are proud about these things. Whereas, the Lord, whose greatness is not acquired, but is inherent in Him, chose to come to the Earth.

