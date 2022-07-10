Ramanuja has extracted the core essence of the Upanishad teachings and formulated the Visishtadvaita philosophy, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. The central gist of this school of thought is the supremacy of the Brahman which is shown to be the Narayana Tatva. He, who is always with Goddess Sri, Sriman Narayana, is the Lord of the entire creation which is His sarira. Every soul’s final destination is to seek His feet and reach His abode from which there is no return. This siddhanta urges every jivatma to understand the difference between the atma and the body, its prime duty which is to pay obeisance to the highest deity and seek His feet and thereby get released from the cycle of birth.

To gain clarity in esoteric matters, especially when there are passages that are contradictory in the Upanishads, Ramanuja went to Kashmir to study the Bodhayana Vritti which is the explanation of the Brahma Sutra of Vyasa. Many have written commentaries on the Brahma Sutra — Adi Sankara, Madhvacharya, Ramanuja and others. Ramanuja does not see these Upanishad statements as contradictory; to him these only appear contradictory. He is able to reconcile all different perspectives and come to the conclusion that the Upanishads proclaim only one truth.

The acharya asserts that Brahman is without a second even as the Advaita system states. But unlike the Advaita theory that sees Brahman as Nirguna and without a form, Ramanuja sees Brahman as full of auspicious attributes and with ‘aprakrita’ form to enable the jivatmas worship and seek Him. The Gita also draws attention to the Vedas that speak of many deities who have the potential to grant the wishes of the jivatmas. But actually it is the Lord, who is the indwelling presence in all creation, who grants these wishes. Moreover, such desires tie the jivatma to samsara. It is He alone who can grant moksha.