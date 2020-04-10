Narasimha praised

One of the names by which Lord Mahavishnu is praised in the Vishnu Sahasranama is Sandhaata. This is a reference to His avatara as Narasimha, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. As Narasimha, He calls out to devotees like Prahlada, and keeps them beside Him. The next nama is Sandhimaan. This means that not only does He draw His bhaktas to His side, but He also ensures that they are beside Him always, and are not separated from Him. Narasimha is Sthirah, which means that even if those who are with Him should err, while they are with Him, He willingly forgives them and overlooks their errors.

He is Ajah. This means that His birth is unusual. He suddenly sprang from a pillar. Vedanta Desika says that because of the Narasimha avatara, a pillar became Brahma’s grandmother! Vishnu is the father of Brahma, and since Vishnu as Narasimha, appeared from a pillar, naturally, the pillar becomes Brahma’s grandmother! Narasimha is Durmarshanah, because enemies cannot face Him. He is Saasta, because He punished the wicked in a way they deserved. He is Visrudaatma. This indicates that the story of Narasimha is one that should be heard by everyone. He is Suraarihaa, because He tore up the enemy of the celestials, namely Hiranyakasipu.

Ramanujacharya appointed 74 Simhasanadipathis to carry forward the Visishtadvaita philosophy, and for every one of them, Narasimha was the Aradhana murthi. Nammazhvar asks, will anyone study about anyone but Rama, for by association with Him, even blades of grass were liberated? In the following verse, Nammazhvar extols the Krishna avatara. But he finally says knowledgeable persons will not want to learn anything except the glories of the Narasimha avatara.