Narasimha — a special incarnation

Sending a strong message of positive spirit in connection with Narasimha Jayanti on May 6, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati, 70th pontiff of Sri Kamakoti Pitam, described the potency of Sri Lakshmi Nrisimha mantra in overcoming hurdles and trials. A special incarnation of Narayana, which was neither human nor animal, the form was in total compliance with the boon Hiranyakasipu had obtained from Brahma to thwart defeat and death. In order to prove child devotee Prahlada's words, He appeared without delay in that unique form, which caused mortal fear in the hearts of those on the wrong side and gave courage and confidence to those on the right path.

Quoting from ‘Sri Lakhminrisimha Karunarasa Sthotram (Karavalambam)’ and ‘Sri Lakhminrisimha Pancharatnam’ — both composed by Adi Sankara — the Acharya exhorted people to meditate on the Nara-Simha form to lead the world out of the Pandemic situation. Also these hymns serve as ideal tools to cross the ocean of mortal life and turn the distracted human mind towards the lotus feet of Narasimha. Through prayers, the grace of the deity, worshipped and eulogised by sages, including Prahlada, Parasara, Ambareesha, Pundarika, Vyasa, Narada and so on can be obtained to overcome fear and anxiety, said the Acharya. Just as the Kalpavriksham, which is known to grant any wish, prayers to Narasimha will yield benefits.

In conclusion, the Acharya said that the understanding among people, palpable during this challenging period, should blossom into a stronger link, which unites them in leading a life of Dharmic principles.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswati at Thenambakkam

Financial aid

With the blessings of the Acharya, Sri Jagadguru Veda Parayana Trust has extended financial help amounting to ₹23 lakhs to Vedic scholars, temple priests and purohitas, Vedic volunteers and grama pujaris — 388 in all. While conducting the annual Sankara Jayanti festival in association with Veda Dharma Sastra Paripalana Sabha, the Trust contributed to traditional Maths in South India. The Trust is supported by sethubandhanam.com in this mission.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Swamimalai Veda Parayanam Trust, a wing of Sri Kanchi Math, extended financial aid to 62 Veda Vidwans, belonging to the Thanjavur region, aged between 60 and 109 years. “Living in remote villages and small towns, these vidwans have dedicated their entire life to the service of the Vedas and have to be protected,”expressed the Managing Trustee.