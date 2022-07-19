Narada’s beneficial role

The moral fibre, personality and character of Sage Narada has to be fully grasped against the negative standing that is latent in the term ‘Kalaha Priya’ attributed to him, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. This point is explained in detail by Vyasa in the Devi Bhagavata Purana as an answer to the issue that Janamejaya raises with reference to Kamsa’s killing of the six infants who were born to Devaki. It is said that Kamsa decides to spare the first newborn infant of Devaki knowing that only the eighth child was the real threat. But Narada intervenes and changes his decision. So Janamejaya wonders how Narada, a Deva rishi, a sage of great reputation, and a jnani, can prompt Kamsa thus. How did the sage, the embodiment of dharma, stoop down to abet the killing of infants? Is this not considered as a serious crime that deserves the most grave punishment?

Vyasa explains that Narada’s character should be understood in proper perspective. This sage is pure and always speaks the truth. He is a kind soul. He is hailed as the one who helps the Devas in their endeavours. In fact, he brought water and rain to the world and this is implied in his name. The word Nara refers to water. He is interested in doing things well and when he comes between people, it is clear that there is no intention to raise any idle gossip or scandal mongering. He only helps to bring about reconciliation by toning down anger and ego in people when they lose the sense to see reason and fairness.

His actions are free of selfish interest. In fact, his coming brings in its wake peace and prosperity for all. Vyasa points out that the infants born to Devaki were destined to die as soon as they were born owing to a curse.