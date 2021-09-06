Nammazhvar’s influence

06 September 2021 22:26 IST

Nammazhvar is special among the Azhvars, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. Nammazhvar authored four works. His Thiruviruttam with hundred verses gives us the essence of the Rg Veda; Thiruvasiriyam gives the essence of the Yajur Veda. Peria Thiruvandadi gives the essence of the Atharva Veda. Thiruvaimozhi gives the essence of the Sama Veda. His works are not translations of the Vedas into Tamil. What he gives us through his works is what we need to attain moksha. Vedas tell us what yagas we have to perform to obtain wealth, what yagas we should perform to have longevity and so on. But these are worldly matters, and are not about reaching the feet of the Lord. So Nammazhvar does not dwell on these portions of the Vedas, but only talks of Vedanta in his works. He says in Thiruvaimozhi, that the Lord gave mati (jnana) and got rid of mayarvu (ajnana). This jnana culminated in bhakti.

In Vedartha Sangraha, Ramanujacharya shows that the highest state of jnana is bhakti. Nammazhvar says that if you assert that God exists, He exists. If you say that He does not exist, He still exists! If you say there is no pot, it means that there is perhaps no pot at some place, or that the potter has run out of pots to sell. It does not mean pots do not exist at all. You cannot talk about something that does not exist.

So, what happens if someone asks, “So would I be right if I said rabbits have horns?” The answer would be that while the claim itself is absurd, the fact remains that the words used to make the claim refer to existing objects. There are rabbits in the world, and horns exist too. It is just that there is no interrelation between the two. Nammazhvar’s verses were a great influence on Ramanujacharya, when he explained the philosophy of Visishtadvaita.

Advertising

Advertising