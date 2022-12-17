December 17, 2022 02:34 am | Updated 02:34 am IST

Parasara Bhatta begins his eulogy of Goddess Mahalakshmi, by confessing his inability to praise Her. In sloka five, he wonders how he can do it when Brahma and great sages have expressed their inability to do so. This is Naichyanusandhana, an attitude of speaking poorly of oneself, elaborated Thenthirupperai Aravindalochanan, in a discourse.

Parasara Bhatta continues with his naichyanusandhana, in a different way, in sloka six. Having said in sloka five, that he is unfit to praise Mahalakshmi, he now says he is the most fit person to praise Her! Master logician that he is, he now argues in sloka six the exact opposite of what he had argued in the previous sloka. In sloka six, he offers convincing arguments for his conclusion that he is the best person to praise Her. A poet is considered a capable one, only when he is able to do full justice to all the qualities of the person he is praising. Goddess Mahalakshmi has qualities like kshanthi (forbearance), audharyam (generosity) and daya (compassion). These qualities will become evident once She accepts Bhatta’s praises. His words are bound to be of poor quality. By accepting his praises, She will be showing to the whole world how generous She is, how tolerant she is and how kind She is. What better way is there to highlight Her auspicious qualities, than for Her to graciously accept Bhatta’s words of praise?

A brilliant student will do well in an examination, even if he has a poor teacher. So, there is little sense in a teacher boasting about such a student’s achievement, for his role in the student’s success is limited. But if a teacher helps a mediocre student improve academically, then that is a matter of pride for the teacher. This is the kind of argument Bhatta is putting forth in sloka six.