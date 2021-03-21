21 March 2021 22:48 IST

Till date, the stamp of Adi Sankara’s teachings is prominent in the various streams of philosophical discussions, theology, literature, devotion, etc, and it continues to guide mankind’s spiritual quest in very subtle ways, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. In explaining this quest of every individual which culminates in the realisation of Brahman, scriptures are also emphatic that Brahman is not to be known merely through the study of scriptures, or through subtlety of the intellect, or through much learning. The only pointer available in this regard is that Brahman is known by him who longs for Him. This can be seen as the mysterious power of grace epitomised in the statement, “Whom the self chooses, by him He is attained.”

So, no one can be sure when an individual would reach the stage of enlightenment. They also state that at best one can listen to the instructions of preceptors, and think about what has been heard, and pursue it further with meditation and nidhidyasa. Adi Sankara established the six mathas to enable worship of the one Impersonal Brahman seen in different forms as Siva, Vishnu, Shakti, Kumara, Ganapati and Surya. He also composed many Stotra granthas on these deities that are powerful assets as they help to instill devotion which is a sure path to enlightenment. Moreover, untold benefits can be reaped by merely chanting these slokas with faith even without knowing the import.

The patient seeking relief for some ailment does not need to know what is mentioned in the doctor’s handwritten prescription; it is for the dispensing chemist to interpret the writing and give the right medicine. The omniscient God invoked in these prayers is aware of the individual’s state. Being the ultimate karma phala data, He dispenses the course of each one’s life according to their karma meticulously and may choose to confer jnana at some point of time.

