Musical homage offered to Sri Raghavendra

‘Naadhahaara Samarpanam,’ a musical tribute was offered to Sri Raghavendra at Mantralayam, for the 16th consecutive year by Shri Raghavendra Swamy Naadhahaara Seva Trust for three days from March 1-3. Around 300 musicians from across South India, mainly from Chennai, took part in the event.

The programme on March 1 began at 5 p.m. with the Nagaswaram recital of Tiruvisainallur Selvarathnam and party. The tani avartanam led by thavil vidwan Thirupungur Muthukumaraswamy stood out.

On Day two (March 2), the Vardanti of the Saint, the celebrations began at 9 a.m. with Namasankirtanam. Around 200 musicians participated. The idol of Sri Raghavendra was taken out on a procession on the Navaratna chariot.

Sri Subudhendra Tirtha Swamiji, the current pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Math, in his Anugraha Bhashanam mentioned that Raghavendra Swami is a gift from Tamil Nadu to the entire Universe. The bhashanam was followed by the flute recital of Prapancham S. Balachandran and team. His rendition of the Tyagaraja kriti ‘Chethulara,’ was rich in melody. Senior and young musicians, led by Thoppur Sairam, rendered the Pancharathna kritis of the saint-composer.

Raghavendra Naadhahaara | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The group rendition concluded with ‘Indhu enage Govinda’, the only available kriti written by Sri Raghavendrar and the evergreen ‘Bhaagyaatha Lakshmi Baaramma.’

The evening session at 6 p.m. featured senior musicians, who rendered the Ashtadasa kritis individually. Namasankirtanam and Nrithya Seva (1.30 p.m.) by senior musicians and devotees brought the day’s events to a close.

Violin and percussion artistes presented Tantri Haaram and Laya Haaram as their homage to Sri Raghavendrar on the third day (March 3). The festival concluded with Namasankirtanam.