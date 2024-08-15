Murugan, the merciful One

Kumaraguruparar in his Kandar Kali Venba gives the basic tenets of Saiva Siddhanta, said T. Rajarathinam in a discourse. Jivatmas are classified as sakalar, pralayakalar and vijnanakalar. Saiva Siddhanta describes three malams (impurities). They are anavam (ego) kanmam (karma) and maayai (illusion). Sakalar are those who have all three malams. Pralayakalars have kanmam and maayai. Vijnanakalars have only one malam, namely anavam. Kumaraguruparar says that only one who has conquered the ideas of “me” and “mine” reaches the feet of Lord Siva. He further says that the Sastras (philosophical studies) are for Siva, but the stotras (praises) are for Murugan.

Lord Murugan has six faces. Lord Siva, in ancient times manifested six faces too, although only five of His faces are usually described. The five faces generally spoken about are Isana, Sadyojata, Vamadeva, Aghora and Tatpurusha. Isana is the face that is turned upwards. Sadyojata represents the western direction, Vamadeva the north, Aghora the south and Tatpurusha the east. The sixth face is Adho mukha, which faces downward, and is evident to jnanis. Lord Murugan has all six faces of Lord Siva. This six-faced, twelve-armed Murugan went to war against Soorapadman. But He is also merciful. Saiva Siddhanta talks about pasu (jivatma), pati (Lord Siva) and paasam (worldly bondage). Kumaraguruparar gives clear explanations of Saiva concepts. He says jivatmas are always present, just as the paramatma is. Kumaraguruparar says that one of Murugan’s 12 hands is for the purpose of giving copious rains to the world.