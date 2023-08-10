HamberMenu
Murugan, synonymous with beauty

August 10, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

The Tamil kriti Muruganin maru peyar azhaghu is popular for a reason. Murugan is synonymous with beauty and if you look around on any hill, you will be enchanted by its beauty and majesty, as it is the abode of Lord Murugan, said Suchithra Balasubramanian in a discourse. He appeared on earth to show us how to navigate the stages of life.

Tamil work Tirumurugattupadai details the six abodes of Murugan, also known as Karthikeya, Subramanya and Kumara, among others. He emanated as sparks from the eyelashes of Lord Siva settled on six lotuses in a pond whereupon He was infused together as Shanmuga by Sakti. He was raised by the Kartigai girls and that star is a blessed one. Aadi Kartigai is a very sacred one, for it is the month in which many pray to Parvati for Her blessings.

Murugan showed devotees how to navigate life and His six abodes are reflective of them. As a child, when His hard work of circumventing the world is lost to the smart work of Vinayaka, who goes around His parents and claims the prize of an undivided fruit gifted by Narada, Murugan forsakes everything. He shows us that we can always begin afresh whenever we encounter a setback in life, with full faith in Him. His second abode of Swamimalai, where He renders a discourse to His father Siva shows His gnana phase; Tiruchendur His valour, while Tirupprangundrum is where He married Devasena; Tiruttani is again about Him and Valli while Pazhamudhircholai is the place where He attained maturity. We should recollect each of His sojourns in hills (and the one in the coastal town of Tiruchendur) on Aadi Karthigai and seek His blessings to lead a beautiful life.

