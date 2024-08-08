Murugan is dayaaparan

Lord Murugan is known as dayaaparan. The ‘paran’ in the word indicates His Supremacy. When it comes to daya, Murugan is indeed the Supreme One, said So.So. Meenakshisundaram in a discourse. His daya is the result of His love for us. He demonstrates this in the case of Valli. He tells Valli that He is eager to obey her commands! He literally begs her to tell Him what she wants. What is the significance of this begging? Murugan begs in order to ‘give.’ He urges us to let Him into our hearts, so that He can save us. His begging is to show that He will climb down to our level to save us.

Think of this analogy. A hungry beggar-woman stands outside a house and calls out, “Please, just a fistful of rice.” Inside the same house, a mother begging her child to eat, says to the child, “Please, just a fistful of rice.” Here the mother is not looking for food, but wants her child to be well fed. The words of the beggar and the mother may be the same, but obviously the intent is different. Likewise, Murugan ‘asks’, so that He may grant moksha. In his Kandar Anubhuti, Arunagirinatha wonders if Murugan’s lotus-like feet will reside in his heart, which is hard like stone. His prayer obviously is that his heart must become soft like the mud in which lotus plants thrive. A heart full of love and bhakti will draw Murugan like a magnet.