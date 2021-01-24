Mukti experience

Based on the sastras, the Visishtadvaita philosophy teaches the truths pertaining to the jiva, the Ishwara and to the world of creation, with the aim of helping every jiva to get freed from the cycle of birth. A jivatma bound by samsara is known as the baddha jiva. Once released from this cycle, the jiva becomes a Muktatma and in Moksha, he experiences the joy and bliss gained by rendering uninterrupted service to the Lord who is the sole ruler of all. So, if by the grace of God a baddha jiva gets the chance to imbibe the scriptural teachings of the acharyas and azhwars, the desire to seek release from samsara will take root in him, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. He is then known as a mumukshu, one who desires mukti or moksha.

The path of saranagati promises this release by making the jiva realise that the atma is free of doshas. With this bhava, the baddha jiva learns to shed kama, krodha and the tendency to commit other sins. He spends the rest of his lifetime contemplating on the experience of the liberated atma who will be forever in the presence of the Lord and be engaged in His service.

In the eighth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, the way to meditate on the infinite glories of the Lord is clearly spelt out and can be practised by those jivatmas desirous of mukti. ‘The Lord is the Kavi or the all omniscient Knower, the Purana Purusha. He has no beginning or end. He is greater than the greatest and controls all the affairs of the entire prapancham. He is subtler than the subtlest, more subtle than the atma. He supports all with ease. None can fathom the extent of His immeasurable greatness. His form is beyond Prakriti and all darkness. He is the essence of endless brilliance and effulgence.’