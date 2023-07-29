Muharram, a sacred month

July 29, 2023 04:49 am | Updated 04:49 am IST

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar Hijirah calendar (Hijirah). The Prophet (Peace be upon him) began his migration on that day, thereby giving the name Hijiri to the calendar, to the city of Yathrib, later renamed as Madinat Al Nabawi or the City of the Prophet. Muharram means Forbidden. Even before Islam, this month was always known as a sacred month in which all unlawful activities were forbidden, said Syed Meeran in a lecture.

Muslims see the tenth of Muharram as the day in which God saved Moses and his people from the Pharaoh and thus they demonstrate their gratitude by fasting. It is also one of the four sanctified months. After Ramadan, Muharram is the most superior of months as God revealed to Moses, “Order your people to gain proximity to Me in the first 10 days of Muharram.” The Prophet said, “The Prophets before Islam used to fast on the day of Ashura [Tenth of Muharram], so you should also fast on this day.”

Another significance of Ashura is the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the son of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet and the fourth Caliph of Islam and for Shiite Muslims, the first Imam of the community. Hussain’s martyrdom provides an example of selfless sacrifice in the cause of God’s justice in the face of human oppression. This event took place around 50 years after the passing of the Prophet.

Thus the “Month of God” of Prophets and celebrated heroes and martyrs, Muharram continues to be one of the most significant month in terms of worship and obeying God.