Mother of the Universe

The Devi Bhagavata Purana describes the Trimurtis’ arrival in the aerial car at the entrance to the abode of Goddess Devi in the island of Mani Dweepa. Filled with wonder and amazement, they try to figure out their whereabouts and then Vishnu intuitively recognises Devi and begins to explain Her greatness to Brahma and Siva, said Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. He begins to extol the infinite grace, glory and graciousness of Devi. He sees Her as Devi, Bhagavati, Maha Vidya, Maha Maya and so on, the very essence of the Eternal Principle. Her profound greatness cannot be known by those with dull intellect; but yogis steeped in their yogic powers can recognise Her.

He describes Her as both Brahman and Maya. She is the very force or the Sankalpa Shakti of the Supreme Self. She is the First Creator of this universe. She has produced the Vedas. She is worshipped by those who remain devoted to Her. During Pralaya, She draws the entire creation within Her as if in play. Vishnu tells Brahma and Siva that since it is Pralaya state then, she is residing in the form of the seed of the universe. Her excellences being endless, She confers the specific gunas and duties on all including the Trimurtis.

Vishnu acknowledges that it is only Her grace that has made them behold Her in Her glory. This darshan is the fruit of all their penance. She is the Moola Prakriti always united with Chit and Ananda. She creates this Brahmanda and exhibits it to the Supreme Self. The entire universe with all its components in various forms and names exist because of Her. She is the sole cause. As the Maya Shakti, She assumes all forms. She is the Goddess of all. Neither the Trimurtis nor the other celestial beings can claim to possess even a one hundred thousandth part of Her glory.

