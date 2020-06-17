Mother of all mantras

The Kanchi Varadaraja temple has a vimana, which is called Punyakoti vimana. When you perform a good deed, you acquire some punya. If you do the same good deed in the vicinity of the Punyakoti vimana, then the punya you acquire gets multiplied by a crore. In other words, instead of just one punya accruing to you, a crore punyas come to you! So, visiting temples is a simple option for those who have not learnt mantras, said Velukkudi Krishnan in a discourse. We must learn to respect four things, namely the Vedas, the angas of the Vedas, dharma Sastras, and the Puranas.

One reason for Vedic recitation to be organised in homes is that the very sound of the Vedic mantras has a good effect on everyone present, and also makes the dwelling place auspicious. We are purified by mantras. At the end of a yaga, purnahuti is offered. Purnahuti means offering oblations with fire to the deities. The smoke of the fire is sacred. In Pancharatra Raksha, Vedanta Desika says that if one recites the Gayatri mantra, he gets whatever benefits one gets through purnahuti. The Gayatri is the mother of all Vedic mantras. It is the essence of the Vedas. We must learn mantras through an Acharya. Seeking their feet guarantees moksha to us.

Once, when Vaishnava Acharya Nampillai was about to give a discourse on Thiruvaimozhi, he noticed a lady seated where his sishyas should have been. The lady said that if she had to leave, then Nampillai would have to give her the place she sought. Nampillai asked her to write down the place she wanted to be in. She wrote ‘Sri Vaikuntha,’ and handed the palm leaf to Nampillai. He affixed his signature, guaranteeing her what she wanted. The next minute, the lady died and attained moksha. Such is the power of an Acharya’s word.