Morals from the Ramayana

February 01, 2023 05:45 am | Updated January 31, 2023 10:45 pm IST

Rama and his brothers had revealed different morals through their conduct and behaviour. The meaning of Satrugna is one who has conquered his enemies. Satrugna had never taken part in any battle. But how could he have won? Sri Periyavachan Pillai says, “ Satrugnaha: Nithya Satrugnaha:”, that is he had won his faculties. Only those who don’t control their faculties will succumb to lusty desires and anger. By this they develop two types of disease. One is called Vyadhi — disease to physical body and the other Aadhi — disease or disturbance to mind. Bharatha had revealed three concepts. First he refused to accept the kingdom and established his dharma. Second his devotion to Rama was abound and immeasurable. He had brought the sandals of Rama and worshipped every day. Third he had shunned the royal life in the palace and led a simple life at Nandhigram like a sage. This shows his steadfastness. Lakshmana did not know anything except serving his elder brother and had never transgressed the words of his brother. Lord as Sri Rama had displayed perfectly the role of a son to his father. Rama was not excited when Dasaratha told him about the coronation. He had neither said yes nor no to express his consent.

A wrong choice in choosing our friend will end up in ruins is revealed through Kaikeyi. Though Kaikeyi was good and kind-hearted by nature, she was spoiled by Kooni. Because Kaikeyi told about the two boons that she had got from Dasaratha when she helped him in a war, Kooni prompted and reminded her to ask Dasaratha. This shows that we should not divulge our family secrets to others, said Sri Hariji in a discourse.