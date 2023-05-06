Morals from Nachiketas

May 06, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST

People may undertake good deeds such as performing poojas or homas either in anticipation of fulfilment of some desires or without any expectations. Scriptures say that in the first one it should be flawless while in the second even if there be any omission or commission, it can be ignored. Reference from Katopanishad says that sage Vajasrawasar was performing a yagna aiming at some benefits. There were some flaws in the rituals and his son Nachiketas objected to the same.

When people develop angry, they lose themselves in a fit of rage. When the child Nachiketas asked his father, “To whom you are going to offer me”, the reply of the father to give him to the God of Death was an outcome of anger.

Guests should be treated well ( Athithidevo Bhava). People should not be indifferent or callous in entertaining them. It is said that the following ill-effects may accrue when a guest was not well received or not offered food — good news or happenings that we anticipate may not come; the companion of good people will be lost; the benefits of all good deeds may be wiped off; we may be bereft of health, wealth, peace and prosperity, said Brahma Sri Mani Dravid in a discourse.

Nachiketas was in the abode of Yama, the God of Death, for three days without any food. Yama was afraid of the sins accruing to him and offered three boons to Nachiketas. For the third boon when Nachiketas asked Yama to explain “what is life after death?”, — Yama tried to divert from the delicate question and instead offered all material things but Nachiketas refused them saying they are only ephemeral. At the insistence of Nachiketas, he was taught the Aatmavidya, the everlasting bliss.