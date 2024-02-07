Morals from Dhruva’s life

February 07, 2024 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST

The young child Dhruva went to see his father King Uthanapadha when the child’s cousin sat on the king’s lap. Sri Damodara Deekshithar asked in a discourse: “Why should Dhruva go at that time? Why should he yearn to sit on his father’s lap? Why should his stepmother drive him away with harsh and intolerable words? Why should Dhruva’s mother not pacify him? Why should sage Narada cross before the child head to the forest?” All these took place at the will of God.

Various sages underwent penance for thousands of years but couldn’t realise God. Dhruva had undertaken it for just five months. Pleased with it, Lord Vishnu appeared before him. Dhruva had no formal education — not even aksharabhyasa — but composed 12 slokas on Lord Vishnu. It was sage Narada’s blessings that taught him the Dwadasakshara (12-lettered) mantra.

Our penance and devotion are disturbed by two main factors — lustful desire and anger.

Sage Vishwamitra lost the power of his penance, practised for about 2,000 years, on seeing the damsel Menaka. Again, after undergoing penance for about 4,000 years, he became angry upon seeing the damsel Rambha, censured her, and lost all the effects of his penance. The steadfastness of Dhruva can be understood from the fact that he had not opened his eyes initially when Lord Vishnu appeared before him.