Moola — Hanuman’s star

09 February 2022 20:53 IST

As in the case of every nakshatra, Moola also has a mantra. The mantra’s prayer goes thus: “Let us worship Moola, and be blessed with sons, who will always be successful, like brave warriors.” The deity for this star is Nrrti. It is a rakshasa devata. When a homa is done to the star Moola, Nrrti goes away without harming us. If we worship Nrrti, then we will be rid of the fear of enemies.

Kaalika Purana describes Nrrti. Nrrti holds a khadga (sword) and a shield, has knotted hair, is tall and wears a black garment. The vahana of this devata is a donkey. There are two mantras for Moola, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. The first one says that Moola gives us daylight always. What this means is that it gives us a good life. Crimes committed during the day are fewer than those committed under cover of darkness. So, saying that it is daylight always means that doing a homa for this star, keeps us on the straight path. The second mantra says that this star ensures that we do not lose focus, and never lose sight of the goals we have set ourselves in life.

A classic example of such commitment is seen in the case of Hanuman, who was born in the star Moola. Having decided to cross the ocean to find Sita, he was offered rest and food by the mountain Mynaka. But Hanuman politely refused the offer, for he had a task on his hands, and he did not want anything — whether it was personal comfort or hunger to delay him. So, unmindful of rest or hunger, or thirst, Hanuman went his way. And his goal was not easy to attain. Many were the obstacles that came his way, and many a hurdle he had to cross. But his determination saw him through. No one else would have been able to locate Sita, for who would have had Maruti’s will power and strength?

Advertising

Advertising