Moksha for Putana

Putana came with the evil intention of killing Krishna. But instead of milk mixed with poison, it seemed as if Putana fed Krishna milk mixed with her life, for Krishna sucked out her life, when she fed Him! He put in no effort to do so. He even enjoyed the milk that she offered to Him. True it was poisoned, but to Krishna it tasted sweet, because Putana had come with the exclusive intent of offering it to Him, and to no one else. She was giving Him whatever she could, and she was doing so without offering it to anyone else. The wicked Putana got moksha, when her life was taken by Krishna, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse. If Putana should get moksha, then it is obvious that those who are sincere in their devotion to Him will assuredly get moksha.

When Putana died, her true form was revealed. Gone was the appearance of a pretty, attractive woman. She now looked like the demoness she was, with a gigantic body. Commentators observe in this context that if we seek His feet, our real svarupa will be revealed. What this means is that once we seek His association, then it will become clear that the jivatma is His slave. Putana had killed many children, and Krishna brought them all back to life, says Srimad Bhagavatam. When a corpse burns, the smell that emanates is foul. But in the case of Putana, when her body was burnt, the smell that emanated had the fragrance of sandal.

Yasoda, thinking that Krishna might have been frightened by Putana, tried to console Him, by feeding Him her milk. Anyone else in her position would have worried that an unusual child, which sucked out the life of a demoness might harm her. But such was Yasoda’s motherly love for Krishna, that she thought of nothing but His safety and His happiness.