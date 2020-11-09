Mind versus intellect

The episode of Daksha Yagna in the Bhagavata Purana illustrates many aspects of loka dharma, along with the Paramartika dharma, essential for every jiva to attain salvation. The story line shows Sati Devi, daughter of Daksha and wedded to Siva, faces a dilemma when she wishes to attend the yaga conducted by Daksha about which she hears from others and to which neither she nor Siva is invited. They have a difference of opinion on this issue. Siva is well aware of Daksha’s poor estimation of Him and his haughty stance that is the cause for this deliberate omission. He advises Sati accordingly. Sati now faces internal conflict between the mind and intellect and finally the former wins, leading to the many inauspicious consequences as already forewarned by Siva, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

Such conflicts between desire and dharma are common in the day-to-day life of people when they have to make suitable decisions. Despite Siva’s advice and foresight about the likely insults they would face at Daksha’s hands, Sati decides to attend the sacrifice. Sati is not welcomed with love or regard due to a daughter. Though she feels uncomfortable by Daksha’s attitude, she is provoked to anger on noticing that her father does not offer Siva a share in the sacrifice he is performing with all pomp and grandeur. She tries to advise Daksha about his self conceit and needless hatred towards Siva whose very name signifies auspiciousness. Even the mere utterance of the word Siva can destroy all sins and wipe the effects of bad karma and confer grace. She wishes to cast off her present body that bears the name Dakshayani and reminds her of her father Daksha, a Siva hater. She enters into yogic penance and casts off her body while meditating on the lotus feet of her Lord.