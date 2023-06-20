Mighty Jagannath Yatra

June 20, 2023 01:40 am | Updated June 19, 2023 08:50 pm IST

No other word in the world has come to encompass might, strength and power as juggernaut, derived from the procession of Jagannath Yatra in Puri, held over nine days. The centuries-old tradition of devotees gathering in huge numbers to pull the chariots of Balarama, Krishna and Subhadra during the ashada month has special significance. According to our puranas, the attraction of Jagannath lies in the fact that God Himself wanted the temple established on the eastern coast, with the idols carved from wood from a specific location, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

There are two legends to the rath yatra. One legend says that Vishnu appeared in a dream to King Indradhyumna, directing him to establish a temple on the east coast with specific matter submerged in Dwaraka. The king followed the directive, collected the logs that were submerged and sought a particular carpenter, who agreed to the job, on condition that none interrupt him or evaluate his work until he unveiled them.

However, an impatient Indradhyumna entered the carpenter’s work space who vanished forthwith. The carpenter was none other than Viswakarma, the celestial carpenter.

Another legend says that when Balaram and Subhadra were carrying the ashes of Krishna, they fell into the water and turned into logs and floated to the eastern coast, where the king, identifying them as Krishna’s mortal remains, decided to carve the idols from them and install them. Both the legends state that the king interrupted Viswakarma at work, forcing him to abandon the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.