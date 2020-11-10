Message of Kapila

In this world, every individual succumbs to the pulls and attractions that constantly influence one’s life to such an extent that one forgets the purpose of one’s birth. While this truth cannot be denied by any one, it is only through some fortunate intervention that some at least are able to be drawn to practise spiritual sadana. This is exemplified in the case of Devahuti who is taught the philosophy of life and existence by her son Kapila who is the incarnation of the Supreme Lord, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

The Kapilopadesa, a crucial section in the Bhagavata Purana, is a compendium of valuable instruction on esoteric matters. It explains the immortal atma as distinct from the body that is perishable. As Devahuti listens to Kapila, she regrets the way she has been involved in the worldly life of senses all these years. Though wedded to Kardama Prajapati, and though hailing from realised ancestry, she has spent her life by being attached to the world. Attachment is the culprit that hides the permanent values one has to seek from one’s vision even as darkness can easily eclipse the brilliance of light. The irony is that one spends the most valuable time in whole hearted attachment to the temporary attractions and goals. If this situation has to be reversed, one has to seek satsanga and direct one’s desires to God alone. The senses are the root cause for keeping us tied to worldly attractions. They are one’s strong enemies that are not easy to control. They nurture the sense of ahamkara and mamakara. All these have to be transcended, says Adi Sankara in the famous stotra Bhaja Govinda. He advocates the company of the pious that alone can provide a suitable environment for the jiva to gain control over the indriyas.