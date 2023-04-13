Mercy, the prime quality

April 13, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST

People may be struggling hard in their life due to the cascading effects of karma. It is said that God is also struggling equally like us as how to help us due to His unique quality of mercy. Lord is Sarvagnan — the knower of all the things. His quality of Sarvagna is detrimental to us. He knows what type of deeds we indulge in. He also knows that we keep some thing in our mind and heart but speak something else like a hypocrite. He is all powerful and has all capabilities (Sarva Sakthan). For our misdeeds, if He decided a new hell may be created by Him and we may be pushed into it. But His divine mercy prevents Him. His mercy is the medium of salvation. Lakshmana says He is a servant of Lord Rama not as a brother but attracted by His qualities (Gunair Daasyam Upagatha); Sri Andal says in Nachiar Thirumozhi that she is attracted by the divine qualities of the Lord (Govindan Gunam Paadi). The apostle Nammazhwar praises the merciful qualities of the Lord.

Sri Vedantha Desika, considered to be the manifestation of Lord Srinivasa, has praised the mercy of the Lord in about 100 slokas in ‘Daya Sathakam’. It tells about Saranagathi. The Acharya says Lord Srinivasa is like sugarcane. His mercy is like sugarcane juice and the Thiruvenkatamalai is like sugar candy. Like a farmer reaping a rich harvest, He garners us to extend Moksha. With one hand He shows His divine feet to us and with the other He is ready to embrace us. Without the quality of mercy, all His other qualities (Jnana, Sakthi, Bala, Iswarya, Veerya and Tejas) will not excel, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse.