Mercy, most important quality

July 11, 2023 04:31 am | Updated July 10, 2023 06:31 pm IST

If we read the works of Azhwars and the commentaries on their verses, we get a clear idea of who is a true Vaishnava, elaborated M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

Nanjeeyar, a Sri Vaishnava Acharya, said we can examine ourselves to see if we are Vaishnavas. If we feel sorry for a man who is sorrowful, then we qualify to be called Sri Vaishnavas. If we are indifferent to his suffering, or think that he deserves his fate, then we cannot call ourselves Vaishnavas. We must resort to self-examination. Nanjeeyar is telling us not to be judges of others, but to judge ourselves. It is not for us to decide whether someone else is a Vaishnava or not. It is best we analyse ourselves.

In one commentary, while explaining the Ongi Ulagalandha pasuram of Thiruppavai, an incident is narrated. There was a man named Ramanujadasan in a place called Maraneri. The incident tells of a conversation he had with a certain group of people and his advice to them. One day a group of scholars was proceeding along a narrow path. Behind them came a man with a big bundle on his head. Usually, the rule was that if an old man, or a man carrying a big weight, or a pregnant woman or an ailing person happened to come along, then the others must move aside, and give them the first right of passage. But scholars were greatly honoured, with even kings showing them respect. The scholars on the path did not move aside for the man carrying the burden, for they felt that as learned men, they had the right to pass through first. Maraneri Ramanujadasan happened to arrive there, and he told them, “While you may be honoured people, is there any rule that prohibits you from being merciful and kind to a man carrying such a heavy weight? Mercy is more important than anything else.”

